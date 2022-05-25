The Eating Cave Premiere New Single "Aggregate Vanity I: Heretical Hypotheses" From Upcoming Debut Album "Ingurgitate"

Virginia-based technical death-metal band The Eating Cave premiere a new song by the name of “Aggregate Vanity I: Heretical Hypotheses”. The single is taken from their upcoming debut album "Ingurgitate", which will be out in stores June 10, 2022 via Bandcamp.

Check out now "Aggregate Vanity I: Heretical Hypotheses" streaming via YouTube for you below.

Explain the band:

"This song is part of a two-part message that illustrates the situation the world has always faced in exploitation and inhumanity. Science being dismissed and demonized in favour of ideological stubbornness. The lyrics describe things like a religion and tribalism as a living beast, feeding on the minds of the populace and tainting our own freewill with misinformation.

Our debut record was recorded over the course of late 2020 and early 2021. We made an effort to combine everything we love about the extreme metal sub-genres and combine them into one relentless assault on the senses. What started as a creative compromise blossomed into a philosophy, and from this Ingurgitate was born. This album is about all of the horrors we as a species have faced from the beginning of time that have been amplified over these past few years. We have been paying attention, and we are pissed-off."