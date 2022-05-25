Saor Premiere New Song & Music Video "Beyond The Wall" From Upcoming New Album "Origins"

Caledonian melodic black metal/folk metal band Saor premiere their new track and music video "Beyond The Wall", taken from their forthcoming new album "Origins", due out on June 24th, 2022. The video was directed by Guilherme Henriques.

Comments Saor mastermind Andy Marshall:

"'Beyond the Wall' refers to the Antonine Wall which ran across the central belt of Scotland to keep the Caledonians/Picts at bay. The song is about their freedom, as they were not under Roman rule and the beauty and mystery of the lands beyond the wall."