Saor Premiere New Song & Music Video "Beyond The Wall" From Upcoming New Album "Origins"
Caledonian melodic black metal/folk metal band Saor premiere their new track and music video "Beyond The Wall", taken from their forthcoming new album "Origins", due out on June 24th, 2022. The video was directed by Guilherme Henriques.
Comments Saor mastermind Andy Marshall:
"'Beyond the Wall' refers to the Antonine Wall which ran across the central belt of Scotland to keep the Caledonians/Picts at bay. The song is about their freedom, as they were not under Roman rule and the beauty and mystery of the lands beyond the wall."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Peth Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream
- Next Article:
The Eating Cave Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Saor Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.