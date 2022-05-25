Peth Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming Debut Album "Merchant of Death"

Austin, TX-based occult/doom and stoner metal band Peth premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming debut album "Merchant of Death". The effort is set for release May 27 on vinyl and digital via Italy’s Electric Valley Records.

Check out now "Merchant of Death" in its entirety below.





Tell the group:

“Merchant Of Death is a mixed bag of songs from our beginning days as Peth; there are influences in this album spanning from all of our different ideas of what sound and direction we wanted to take this band. In it, you’ll hear us take dramatically different routes from one song to the next while still trying to capture a certain one true sound. In this quest, we’ve felt we finally accomplished our goal, and Merchant Of Death is the cornerstone for what’s to come in the future.”