Limbs Premiere New Single “Slow Burn”

Floridia-based post-hardcore band Limbs premiere a new single called “Slow Burn” streaming via YouTube for you below. That track will appear on their upcoming EP “Coma Year“, due out in stores on June 24th, 2022 via UNFD.

Tells frontman Austin McAuley:

“‘Slow Burn‘ is a first-hand account of dealing with anxiety and panic disorder. It lays out the inner struggle of combating all stages of a panic attack and the mental anguish that follows. In the moment that an attack reaches its peak, it feels like my heart is going to stop; like I have no control over the events taking place. From my racing pulse to blurred vision and cold sweats, it seems impossible that I’ll ever make it out on top. But in the end, I always find a way to bring myself out of it, somehow able to find the strength to carry on. But that strength is so easily forgotten whenever another episode arises.”