Slamadeus Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Slamphony No. 1"
U.S. slamming brutal death metal unit Slamadeus premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Slamphony No. 1", which was released May 23, 2022 via Inherited Suffering Records.
Check out now "Slamphony No. 1" in its entirety below.
