Greybush Premiere New Music Video For "Civil Unrest" From Brand New EP "This is Punishment"

Greybush premiere their new single "Civil Unrest", taken from the outfit's new EP "This is Punishment", out in stores now. The below music video for it was produced by Michael Alvarez, with the music being mixed and mastered by Alex Sedin.





Comment the band:

"The murder of George Floyd is part of a long history of police violence against black people. Racism and white supremacy culture must be torn out at the root. We've always had a bit of disdain against authority and seeing it abused in this way is awful. Writing a song is the only platform we have without being ostentatious. We stand with those fighting state-sanctioned violence and commit to being part of the solution."