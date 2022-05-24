Greybush Premiere New Music Video For "Civil Unrest" From Brand New EP "This is Punishment"
Greybush premiere their new single "Civil Unrest", taken from the outfit's new EP "This is Punishment", out in stores now. The below music video for it was produced by Michael Alvarez, with the music being mixed and mastered by Alex Sedin.
Comment the band:
"The murder of George Floyd is part of a long history of police violence against black people. Racism and white supremacy culture must be torn out at the root. We've always had a bit of disdain against authority and seeing it abused in this way is awful. Writing a song is the only platform we have without being ostentatious. We stand with those fighting state-sanctioned violence and commit to being part of the solution."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Nubivagant Premiere New Song "Into Eternal Night"
- Next Article:
Belvebuth Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Greybush Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.