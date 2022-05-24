Nubivagant Premiere New Song "Into Eternal Night" From Upcoming New Album "The Wheel and the Universe "

Italian epic doon/black metal unit Nubivagant premiere a new song entitled “Into Eternal Night”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Wheel and the Universe ", which will be out in stores on June 21st, 2022 on Germany-based indie label Amor Fati.

Check out now "Into Eternal Night" streaming via YouTube for you below.

Tells the band's mastermind Omega:

“Subconscious is scary sometimes; it gives birth to dark dreams and visions. I was dreaming about the night sky, black holes and the time-consuming darkness. The black void, where The Wheel And The Universe took its form and shape. This new album is surely slower, less aggressive and more atmospheric than Roaring Eye, but it comes from the same struggle: watching within ourselves towards the unknown.”