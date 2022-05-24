Nubivagant Premiere New Song "Into Eternal Night" From Upcoming New Album "The Wheel and the Universe "
Italian epic doon/black metal unit Nubivagant premiere a new song entitled “Into Eternal Night”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Wheel and the Universe ", which will be out in stores on June 21st, 2022 on Germany-based indie label Amor Fati.
Check out now "Into Eternal Night" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Tells the band's mastermind Omega:
“Subconscious is scary sometimes; it gives birth to dark dreams and visions. I was dreaming about the night sky, black holes and the time-consuming darkness. The black void, where The Wheel And The Universe took its form and shape. This new album is surely slower, less aggressive and more atmospheric than Roaring Eye, but it comes from the same struggle: watching within ourselves towards the unknown.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Orthodox Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Greybush Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Nubivagant Premiere New Song 'Into Eternal Night'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.