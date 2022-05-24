Orthodox Premiere New Song & Music Video "Rabid God" From Upcoming New Album "Proceed"

Spanish avantgarde doom and experimental drone trio Orthodox premiere a new song and music video named “Rabid God”, taken from their upcoming new album "Proceed". Alone Records will release Proceed on LP in two variants limited to 500 copies as well as digipak CD and digital formats on June 30th, 2022.

Check out now "Rabid God" streaming via YouTube for you below.

Comments bassist/vocalist Marco Serrato:

“Borja and I allowed ourselves to try everything we wanted while we worked as a duo. With Ricardo back in the band, we wanted to give him a lot of room to contribute as much of his ideas as possible. ‘Rabid God’ is one of his many contributions for this album. He created this intricate puzzle based on that simple riff. We arranged the whole thing at the rehearsal room with a great job by Borja on drums, who like so many other times plays as ‘lead drums.’ Then I took care of the voice and lyrics. But it was Billy Anderson who put the magic touch to it. It is one of the songs where Billy’s contribution is most palpable. Not only during the recording but his ideas for the mix gave the song an extra dimension. We are really satisfied with it.”