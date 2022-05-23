Midnight Announces Intimate London Show With Night Demon
Due to the postponement of Manorfest 2022 this coming weekend and not wanting to let UK fans down Midnight have teamed up with Night Demon for an intimate London show with Night Demon at the New Cross Inn. The show is scheduled to take place on May 30th. Tickets can be purchased here.
On March 4th, Midnight released their fifth full-length, "Let There Be Witchery," via Metal Blade Records
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Eternal Frequency Releases "A.I." Music Video
- Next Article:
Orthodox Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Midnight Announces Intimate London Show"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.