Midnight Announces Intimate London Show With Night Demon

Due to the postponement of Manorfest 2022 this coming weekend and not wanting to let UK fans down Midnight have teamed up with Night Demon for an intimate London show with Night Demon at the New Cross Inn. The show is scheduled to take place on May 30th. Tickets can be purchased here.

On March 4th, Midnight released their fifth full-length, "Let There Be Witchery," via Metal Blade Records