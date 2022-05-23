Eternal Frequency Releases New Music Video "A.I."

Harrisburg, PA based Heavy Rock band Eternal Frequency has released the second installment of their dark, cinematic, sci-fi imbued series, "A.I." Directed and edited by Tom Flynn with VFX by Kyle Monroe, and preceded by the equally impactful, dystopic and yet uplifting music video for "Step Up," "A.I." continues the band's exploration into the acceptance and assertion of one's individualism in an increasingly oppressive world of technology dominated identity politics.

"’A.I’ is the second installment of our epic trilogy and this picks up where ‘Step Up’ left off. ‘A.I.’ brings up the unavoidable challenge that every artist will eventually face and that is someone who is not part of your camp telling you what they think is best for you. It is about not conforming to anyone's preconceived notion about you and refusing to be controlled by the system. This is our message to be who you are in your image alone." - Eternal Frequency