1000mods Shares New Music Video "Lucid Dream" Featuring Villagers Of Ioannina City And Nikos Veliotis

Greece's premier hard rock group, 1000mods, have released their new single "Lucid Dream," featuring folk rockers Villagers Of Ioannina City and acclaimed Greek cellist Nikos Veliotis. 'Lucid Dream' is an acoustic re-working of 1000mods' huge song "Lucid," the opening track from their most recent album "Youth of Dissent" (2020). You can check it out below.