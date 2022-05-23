God Is An Astronaut To Release New Studio Live Album "The Beginning Of The End"

In 2022, with 20 years and a strong collection of masterful, acclaimed albums to their name, Irish post-rock maestros God Is An Astronaut come full circle with a live studio output, The Beginning Of The End, due out on July 15, 2022 via Napalm Records. Recorded at Windmill Lane Recording Studio in Dublin, Ireland on October 3, 2021, the album features modern transformations of all of the songs from their debut album, 2002‘s The End Of The Beginning, encompassing each track‘s evolutionary changes throughout the band‘s years of live performances while allowing the original melodies and songwriting to shine through.

Stage classics such as "From Dust to the Beyond" and "Route 666" can be heard in a new light, with clear, transformative variations originally heard during the band‘s captivating live performances now incorporated. Plus, in addition to these live expansions, technical advances have been applied to each track. Originally limited to just a keyboard sequencer and an Akai S3000 sampler on The End Of The Beginning, 20 years later on The Beginning Of The End, the band seizes the opportunity to breathe new life into these live versions, allowing them to bring more feeling, experience, equipment and expression to the music and songs.

"When we recorded the "The End of the Beginning" we only had limited equipment,; we couldn't even record full live performances,“ bassist Niels Kinsella reveals. "The Beginning of the End gave us the opportunity to perform the whole album live and allowed us to bring more feeling and expression to the music and songs. We're very excited to share this with everyone."

Today, God Is An Astronaut have premiered a brand new music video for the otherworldly, re-recorded single "From Dust to the Beyond”; a song that has even been aired on MTV and now perfectly balances the band‘s melancholic post-rock manner and a menacing yet dreamy atmosphere.

Says Torsten Kinsella: "From Dust to the Beyond was written in 2002, inspired by the futile wars of the past and how we are doomed to repeat our mistakes and ironically we are now seeing the same unfold once again!"

Tracklisting:

1. The End of the Beginning

2. From Dust to the Beyond

3. Ascend to Oblivion

4. Coda

5. Remembrance

6. Point Pleasant

7. Fall from the Stars

8. Twilight

9. Coma

10. Route 666

11. Lost Symphony