Exclusive

Tishina Premiere New Song “Из Мртвог Угла” From Upcoming New Album "Увод…"

Serbian melodic doom/death project Tishina have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere a new song entitled “Из Мртвог Угла”. The track is taken from their upcoming new album "Увод…", which will be co-released on May 30th by Satanath Records, Hypnotic Dirge Records, and The End Of Time Records.

Check out now "Из Мртвог Угла" streaming via YouTube for you below.