Shed the Skin Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Thaumogenesis"

Cleveland, Ohio-based death metal band Shed the Skin premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Thaumogenesis", which will be out in stores May 27, 2022 via Hells Headbangers.

Check out now "Thaumogenesis" in its entirety below.



