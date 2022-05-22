Godsfarm Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Balkum Origins"
Balkum, The Netherlands-based brutal death metal band Godsfarm premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Balkum Origins", which was released May 21, 2022 via Rising Nemesis Records.
Check out now "Balkum Origins" in its entirety below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Godsfarm Premiere Full-Album Stream Of New Album"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.