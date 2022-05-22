Reeking Aura (Afterbirth, Ex-Artificial Brain, Grey Skies Fallen, Buckshot Facelift) Premiere New Song "Seed the Size Of A Spider’s Eye" From Upcoming New Album "Blood and Bonemeal"

NY/NJ based death/doom metal band Reeking Aura premiere a new song entitled “Seed the Size Of A Spider’s Eye”, taken from their upcoming new album "Blood and Bonemeal", which will be released by Profound Lore on July 29th.

Check out now "Seed the Size Of A Spider’s Eye" streaming via YouTube for you below.

Reeking Aura are comprised of the below known scene veterans:

Originally conceived as a project for guitarists Ryan Lipynsky (Unearthly Trance, The Howling Wind) and Rick Habeeb (Grey Skies Fallen, Buckshot Facelift) to share lead duties, additional guitarist Terrell Grannum (Thaetas, Buckshot Facelift), was brought into the fold along with fellow Buckshot Facelift alumni Tom Anderer (Grey Skies Fallen) on bass and William Smith (Afterbirth, Ex-Artificial Brain) on vocals in late 2019.