Reeking Aura (Afterbirth, Ex-Artificial Brain, Grey Skies Fallen, Buckshot Facelift) Premiere New Song "Seed the Size Of A Spider’s Eye" From Upcoming New Album "Blood and Bonemeal"
NY/NJ based death/doom metal band Reeking Aura premiere a new song entitled “Seed the Size Of A Spider’s Eye”, taken from their upcoming new album "Blood and Bonemeal", which will be released by Profound Lore on July 29th.
Check out now "Seed the Size Of A Spider’s Eye" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Reeking Aura are comprised of the below known scene veterans:
Originally conceived as a project for guitarists Ryan Lipynsky (Unearthly Trance, The Howling Wind) and Rick Habeeb (Grey Skies Fallen, Buckshot Facelift) to share lead duties, additional guitarist Terrell Grannum (Thaetas, Buckshot Facelift), was brought into the fold along with fellow Buckshot Facelift alumni Tom Anderer (Grey Skies Fallen) on bass and William Smith (Afterbirth, Ex-Artificial Brain) on vocals in late 2019.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Awakening Sun Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Godsfarm Premiere Full-Album Stream Of New Album
0 Comments on "Reeking Aura Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.