Non Serviam Premiere New Song "Kick Them to the Guitar" - Agoraphobic Nosebleed's Johnson & Randall Guest

Paris, France-based industrial cyber-grind outfit Non Serviam premiere a new song entitled “Kick Them to the Guitar”, taken from their upcoming new album "We Are Nothing But Your Krill", which will be out on August 5th via Trepanation Recordings. The track featrues guest vocals by Richard Johnson and Jay Randall from Agoraphobic Nosebleed.

Check out now "Kick Them to the Guitar" streaming via YouTube for you below.