Wargasm Premiere New Song & NSFW Music Video "D.R.I.L.D.O."

UK industrial-metalcore band Wargasm premiere a new song entitled “D.R.I.L.D.O.”, streaming via YouTube for you now below.





Tells the band's Sam Matlock:

“It’s a good bridge between the two elements of WARGASM, which are super fun, sexy, and electronic and also fresh and metal. You can clearly hear the both of us. We want there to be two characters in the music. You should have a favourite.”