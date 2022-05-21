Witchery Premiere New Song & Animated Music Video "Popecrusher" From Upcoming New Album "Nightside"

Witchery premiere a new song and animated music video “Popecrusher”, taken from their upcoming new album "Nightside", which will drop July 22nd via Century Media.

Check out now "Popecrusher" streaming via YouTube for you below.

Comments guitarist Patrick Jensen:

“Setting the benchmark for the new album, ‘Popecrusher’ is the first foreshadowing aural assault from our new album Nightside. All the pieces fell into place with this album and we can’t wait for everyone to hear the album in its entirety. Nightside is our first attempt at writing a concept album, and ‘Popecrusher’ is of course a part of that story. We hope you love the soul-incinerating heaviness of ‘Popecrusher’ as much as we do. More great things are soon to come. Do the W!”