Witchery Premiere New Song & Animated Music Video "Popecrusher" From Upcoming New Album "Nightside"
Witchery premiere a new song and animated music video “Popecrusher”, taken from their upcoming new album "Nightside", which will drop July 22nd via Century Media.
Check out now "Popecrusher" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Comments guitarist Patrick Jensen:
“Setting the benchmark for the new album, ‘Popecrusher’ is the first foreshadowing aural assault from our new album Nightside. All the pieces fell into place with this album and we can’t wait for everyone to hear the album in its entirety. Nightside is our first attempt at writing a concept album, and ‘Popecrusher’ is of course a part of that story. We hope you love the soul-incinerating heaviness of ‘Popecrusher’ as much as we do. More great things are soon to come. Do the W!”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Imperial Triumphant Premiere New Single & Video
- Next Article:
Wargasm Premiere New Song & NSFW Music Video
0 Comments on "Witchery Premiere New Song & Animated Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.