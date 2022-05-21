Imperial Triumphant Premiere New Single & Music Video “Maximalist Scream” - Voivod Frontman Denis “Snake” Bélanger Guests

Avantgarde prog-metal band Imperial Triumphant will release their new studio full-length “Spirit Of Ecstasy” on July 22nd via Century Media. A first single off it and a music video for it named “Maximalist Scream” has premiered online streaming for you below. The particular track features a guest contribution from Voivod frontman Denis “Snake” Bélanger.

Tell the trio:

“Atmospheres awash with mysterious origins. Sacred rites of passage and formidable knowledge lead to marvels of engineering. Funneling the mass into a finite horizon all roads travel in duality. Blurred is the line between real and illusion as the last scream of truth is destroyed by evil so grotesque. It transforms into a lone rider traveling into the forbidden darkness…”

“Spirit Of Ecstasy” track list:

01 – “Chump Change”

02 – “Metrovertigo”

03 – “Tower Of Glory, City Of Shame”

04 – “Merkurius Gilded”

05 – “Death On A Highway”

06 – “In The Pleasure Of Their Company”

07 – “Bezumnaya”

08 – “Maximalist Scream” (feat. Denis “Snake” Bélanger of Voivod)