Onslaught To Be Inducted Into Metal Hall Of Fame At Maryland Deathfest 2022

British Thrash Metal pioneers Onslaught will be Inducted into the 2022 Metal Hall of Fame, during their on-stage performance at Maryland Deathfest, May 28, 2022.

"We are excited to Induct British thrash metal pioneers Onslaught into the 2022 Metal Hall of Fame during their performance on stage at Deathfest Maryland," says Metal Hall of Fame President/CEO Pat Gesualdo. "Thrash Metal is a crucial part of the entire spectrum of Heavy Metal, and also a huge foundation for the Metal Hall of Fame. We are very proud to have Onslaught represent this genre that we all love so much."

Nige Rockett - Onslaught guitarist / founding member comments:

"Wow, What can we say, this has come completely out of the blue!

"We are truly honoured to receive this extremely prestigious recognition and join a list of so many awesome and respected names from the world of metal music.

"This has to be right up there with the best of accolades that this band has ever received in our in our long and illustrious career, it’s a great day for ‘Thrash Metal’ and a great day for the ‘UK Metal scene’. This award could not have arrived at a more perfect time as we celebrate ’40 years of raising hell’, it really is a true validation of ‘Onslaught’ past and present.. This one is for the fans..! Thank you all!"

The Metal Hall of Fame is a volunteer non-profit organization that enshrines forever, those Legendary musicians, artists, and music industry executives who are responsible for making Hard Rock and Heavy Metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable, and they keep inspiring fans throughout the world, from generation to generation. The Metal Hall of Fame holds the Annual Metal Hall of Fame Celebrity Gala every January.

The Metal Hall of Fame Voting Process is derived by fans of all genres of Hard Rock and Heavy Metal, along with the Metal Hall of Fame voting committee. Fans cast their vote all year round for their favorite artists, bands, producers, and industry executives via the Metal Hall of Fame website at www.metalhalloffame.org.