Malevolence Shares Collaboration With Trivium Frontman Matt Heafy "Salvation"
Band Photo: Trivium (?)
Today, Steel City's Malevolence are proud to release their blindsiding new studio album, "Malicious Intent." Dubbed early on as the year's most hotly anticipated metal record, it marks their most singular work to date, staking their place amongst metal's heavyweights.
In celebration, Malevolence have revealed their fourth and final single from the record - a coup de grâce titled "Salvation." The track features Matthew K Heafy, who lent his legendary talents to both vocal and shredding duties.
Malevolence front-man Alex Taylor stated:
"After hundreds of hours of hard work, blood, sweat and tears, our third album ‘Malicious Intent’ is finally here!
"We would like to thank everyone who has pre-ordered a copy of the album a million times over. Your continued support means to the world to us.
"We would also like to thank our team behind the scenes for helping deliver this album, including our family, friends, Nuclear Blast and 5B Management.
"This is a monumental moment on our path to global domination, we hope you enjoy the album!"
*UK fans* tomorrow Saturday 21st May from 1-4pm, Malevolence will be hosting a pop-up shop in Sheffield, at Church - Temple of Fun. Expect exclusive merch, vinyl, food, drinks and good vibes.
