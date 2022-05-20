Septicflesh Unveils New Lyric Video "Coming Storm"

Today sees the release of "Modern Primitive", the eleventh studio album from symphonic death metal trailblazers Septicflesh. The band have also released a lyric video for their newest single "Coming Storm", which you can check out below.

The band comments “At last our 11th full length album “Modern Primitive” is released. In order to make a proper celebration, we decided to put to good use Seth’s more than 100 layers of details from the album’s artwork. Enjoy the raging Death Symphonic madness of the single and lyric video of “Coming Storm”. The era of the Modern Primitive is now!”