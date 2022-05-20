Interloper Posts New Music Video "My Flame Deadened" Online
Progressive heavy metal band Interloper have been keeping busy of late, having recently completed a successful 7-week tour across North America with label mates Obscura, following on from the release of their debut studio album 'Search Party' last year. To keep the momentum going, the band have today released a music video for their new single "My Flame Deadened." Watch the video, featuring footage taken by Sterling Stetar from the band's recent tour, below.
Miles Baker comments:
"We are very happy to release this one. This song was created and written about a tragedy in one of our lives. The focus of this one was to embrace a minimalist approach and force ourselves to be creative with dynamics without losing focus of the song. We hope you love it and look forward to playing it on an upcoming tour this fall!"
