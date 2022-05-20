Exocrine Premiere New Single & Music Video “Dying Light”
French technical death metal outfit Exocrine premiere their second single from the band's impending new album “The Hybrid Suns“. Unique Leader Records will release the outing on June 17th, 2022.
“Here comes our brand new single ‘Dying Light‘ from our upcoming album ‘Hybrid Suns‘. It reveals a little more about the album concept, some links will start to appear. Still on high speed as usual but we focused on the more melodic aspects which includes an important female vocal part. Thus we tried to accentuate the contrast, to amplify the feeling of distress and the dramatic side in connection with the concept.”
