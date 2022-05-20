Bleeding Through Premiere New Track “Rage”
Band Photo: Bleeding Through (?)
Orange County-based metal band Bleeding Through premiere their new track “Rage” streaming for you via YouTube and Spotify below. The group were in the studio earlier this year working on new songs with the below single being the first to arrive from those sessions.
