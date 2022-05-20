Arch Enemy Premiere New Track & Music Video “Sunset Over The Empire”

Band Photo: Arch Enemy (?)

Swedish melodic death metal band Arch Enemy premiere their new single, “Sunset Over The Empire“, taken from the band’s new studio full-length “Deceivers“, due out on July 29th via Century Media. You can stream the new song via Spotify and YouTube below. A new official music video for the latest adavance track will go live on YouTube as well in about 9 hours from now (as of press time).