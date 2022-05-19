Upon A Burning Body Unveils New Music Video "Code Of Honor"

Upon A Burning Body have dropped new single "Code Of Honor" with a stunning music video, taken from their crushing new full-length, "Fury," out now via Seek & Strike. You can check it out below.

New album "Fury" is aptly titled and is the band’s most ferocious offering of their storied career. It continues in the vein of Southern Hostility and showcases the band refining their signature sound with an added layer of heaviness. The new addition of Thomas Alvarez (bass, backing vocals) was the final element that helped craft this American Heavy Metal masterpiece