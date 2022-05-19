Eyehategod Releases Cover Of Hawkwind/Motorhead Anthem "Motorhead"
Band Photo: Motorhead (?)
New Orleans, Louisiana veterans Eyehategod has released a cover of the Hawkwind song "Motorhead," which of course was the inspiration behind the name of Lemmy's legendary band who recorded their own version. You can check it out below. The song comes from "Love Me Forever: A Tribute To Motorhead," a tribute album which is expected to be released this August and was put together by Psycho Traxx, the in house label of Psycho Las Vegas. Other artists who appear on the compilation include Phil Anselmo, High On Fire, Stoner and Exhorder to name a few.
