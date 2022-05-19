"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Municipal Waste Shares New Lyric Video "High Speed Steel"

posted May 19, 2022 at 11:59 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Municipal Waste

Band Photo: Municipal Waste (?)

Get ready for another taste of the WASTE! Richmond Virginia's hard-charging, thrash metal maniacs Municipal Waste have revealed their blistering second single, 'High Speed Steel', from their massively-anticipated 7th studio album, "Electrified Brain," that's due out July 1st via Nuclear Blast.

Commenting on the single, guitarist Ryan Waste says:

“'High Speed Steel' is our ode to an era when heavy metal was transitioning into a faster form. We pushed the limits of our sound to channel that classic dynamic and keep the intensity high. It’s about overcoming the pressure and slicing down the odds when everything is stacked against you.”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Municipal Waste Shares 'High Speed Steel' Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 