Municipal Waste Shares New Lyric Video "High Speed Steel"

Band Photo: Municipal Waste (?)

Get ready for another taste of the WASTE! Richmond Virginia's hard-charging, thrash metal maniacs Municipal Waste have revealed their blistering second single, 'High Speed Steel', from their massively-anticipated 7th studio album, "Electrified Brain," that's due out July 1st via Nuclear Blast.

Commenting on the single, guitarist Ryan Waste says:

“'High Speed Steel' is our ode to an era when heavy metal was transitioning into a faster form. We pushed the limits of our sound to channel that classic dynamic and keep the intensity high. It’s about overcoming the pressure and slicing down the odds when everything is stacked against you.”