To Obey A Tyrant Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Goetia" From Upcoming New Album "Omnimalevolent"

United Kingdom-based blackened deathcore band To Obey A Tyrant premiere a new song entitled “Goetia”, ttaken from their upcoming new album "Omnimalevolent", which will be out in stores in 2022.

