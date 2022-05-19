Healing Magic Premiere New Song & Animated Music Video "Wolf Coven" From Upcoming New Album "Volume 1: Fire"
Healing Magic - the duo led by frontman Igor Amadeus Cavalera and drummer Johnny Valles - premiere their new track and animated music video "Wolf Coven". The clip was created by Costin Chioreanu (Enslaved, Ihsahn, Paradise Lost, etc.) at Twilight 13 Media. Healing Magic will release their debut album "Volume 1: Fire" on May 27th, 2022.
Tells Cavalera:
"Join the Wolf Coven! Blast this heavy track off of our newest album Volume 1: Fire. An awesome journey into the mystic desert accompanied by the jaw-dropping illustrations of Costin Chioreanu. Howl at the full moon!!!"
The duo will hit the road this month with Sepultura's Max and Igor Cavalera playing tracks from Sepultura's 1989 album "Beneath The Remains" and 1991 album "Arise". Destruction, Warbringer, and Cephalic Carnage will join them as support:
w/ Cavalera & Destruction
5/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
w/ Cavalera & Warbringer
5/23 – Lubbock, TX @ Jake's
5/24 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
5/25 – Little Rock, AR @ Little Rock Music Hall
5/26 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
5/27 – Huntington, WV @ The Loud
5/28 – Baltimore, MD @ Maryland Deathfest
5/31 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
6/1 – New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place
6/2 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live
6/3 – Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs
6/4 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
6/5 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere's Event Center
6/6 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
6/8 – Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove
w/ Cavalera & Cephalic Carnage
6/10 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater
6/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
6/13 – Tacoma, WA @ Elks Temple at Spanish Ballroom
6/14 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
6/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
6/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
6/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
6/21 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live
6/22 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
6/23 – San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box
6/24 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Outside
6/25 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
