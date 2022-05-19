Cane Hill Premiere New Single “A Form Of Protest”
Cane Hill premiere their new track and visualizer clip titled “A Form Of Protest“. The new single serves as their first new material since signing with their new label home Out Of Line Music.
Tell the band:
“‘A Form Of Protest‘ is our first release of a new era for Cane Hill. It marks the transition between what we’ve been to what we will become. Poised in rage and frustration caused by ‘the powers that be,’ this song welcomes you into our relentless and uncompromising future.”
The group’s headlining run named ‘The Krewe Du Sang Tour‘ with Afterlife, VCTMS and Moodring kicks off later this month with the below shows booked:
05/27 New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues (no Afterlife)
05/31 Scottsdale, AZ – Pubrock
06/01 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
06/02 Reno, NV – The Cypress
06/03 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
06/04 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater
06/05 Denver, CO – HQ
06/07 Minneapolis, MN – 7th St. Entry
06/08 Chicago, IL – Reggie’s
06/09 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary
06/10 Louisville, KY – Zanzabar
06/11 Lakewood, OH – The Foundry
06/12 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground
06/14 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground
06/15 Brooklyn, NY – The Kingsland
06/16 Baltimore, MD – Metro
06/17 Richmond, VA – Canal Club
06/18 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger
06/19 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
06/20 Nashville, TN – The End
