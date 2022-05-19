Cane Hill Premiere New Single “A Form Of Protest”

Cane Hill premiere their new track and visualizer clip titled “A Form Of Protest“. The new single serves as their first new material since signing with their new label home Out Of Line Music.





Tell the band:

“‘A Form Of Protest‘ is our first release of a new era for Cane Hill. It marks the transition between what we’ve been to what we will become. Poised in rage and frustration caused by ‘the powers that be,’ this song welcomes you into our relentless and uncompromising future.”

The group’s headlining run named ‘The Krewe Du Sang Tour‘ with Afterlife, VCTMS and Moodring kicks off later this month with the below shows booked:

05/27 New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues (no Afterlife)

05/31 Scottsdale, AZ – Pubrock

06/01 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

06/02 Reno, NV – The Cypress

06/03 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

06/04 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater

06/05 Denver, CO – HQ

06/07 Minneapolis, MN – 7th St. Entry

06/08 Chicago, IL – Reggie’s

06/09 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

06/10 Louisville, KY – Zanzabar

06/11 Lakewood, OH – The Foundry

06/12 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground

06/14 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

06/15 Brooklyn, NY – The Kingsland

06/16 Baltimore, MD – Metro

06/17 Richmond, VA – Canal Club

06/18 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger

06/19 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

06/20 Nashville, TN – The End