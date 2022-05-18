Nekrogoblikon Debuts New Music Video "Bones"
The self-proclaimed "Best Goblin Metal Band on the Planet" known as Nekrogoblikon, have shared new video 'Bones', taken from their new album "The Fundamental Slimes And Humours," out now. Watch John Goblikon wreak havoc in a bowling alley in new video "Bones" below.
The band comment: "We're excited to bring you another John Goblikon narrative video! We hope you enjoy 'Bones' and know that no elderly people were harmed during the making of this clip (but they were afterwards)".
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Kardashev Posts New Music Video Online
- Next Article:
Cane Hill Premiere New Single "A Form Of Protest"
0 Comments on "Nekrogoblikon Debuts New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.