Nekrogoblikon Debuts New Music Video "Bones"

The self-proclaimed "Best Goblin Metal Band on the Planet" known as Nekrogoblikon, have shared new video 'Bones', taken from their new album "The Fundamental Slimes And Humours," out now. Watch John Goblikon wreak havoc in a bowling alley in new video "Bones" below.

The band comment: "We're excited to bring you another John Goblikon narrative video! We hope you enjoy 'Bones' and know that no elderly people were harmed during the making of this clip (but they were afterwards)".