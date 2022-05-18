Kardashev Posts New Music Video "Glass Phantoms" Online

Tempe, Arizona-based deathgaze unit Kardashev today unveils "Glass Phantoms," the latest single from their stirring new full-length "Liminal Rite" set for release June 10th via Metal Blade Records.

"Liminal Rite" boasts eleven deeply rousing, poignant, and musically grandiose tracks. Opening with the gorgeous drones of "The Approaching Of Atonement" before launching into the densely layered, surging "Silvered Shadows," an air of tragedy looms over much of the record's proceedings demanding an emotional response at every musical turn. The record follows a narrative laid out by drummer Sean Lang's spoken word parts. Elaborates guitarist Nico Mirolla of the record's weighty theme, "'Liminal Rite' explores how the past can both wound and seduce, leading us down a path of self-destruction. It's an anecdotal tale from a fictional man's perspective late in life on how perception and reality do not always coalesce. His experience tells a larger message of how our minds often create a false view of the past. Sean's narration is him expressing the man's perception and recollection of life. The failure of his memory, the nature of dementia, and how it plays into his experience are all encapsulated by the narrative sections."

Relays Mirolla of "Glass Phantoms," "The Lost Man's addiction to control fails him. He ascends the stairs, exits the house, and finds himself standing in the spot where his father knelt so many years ago. Guilt masked by anger grabs him by the chest and he curses the earth beneath him. The death of his brother rises to the surface of his mind like a cloud of locusts swarms a field, ripping and tearing until hunger is satiated. He clutches a stone and sees the ghostly effigy of his father's hand doing the same. Images of the tragedy that took his brother away flood The Lost Man, and he remembers the fury of his father as the truth was laid bare. But what was it that grave mistake that manifested by his own actions? The memory is too far in the ground, buried under broken glass and isolation. But this time will be different. This time he will not be cast aside. He is home, and he would rather die than suffer the loss of his past for a second time."