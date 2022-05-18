Metalcore Bruisers Ligature Marks Release New Single
Portland, Oregon based metalcore bruisers Ligature Marks have released their newest single "Life Into Me" featuring Mick Whitney of 36 Crazyfists on bass via all streaming platforms.
You can check it out below!
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Ligature Marks Reveal New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.