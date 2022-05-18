Space Of Variations Debuts New Music Video "Imago"; Delays New Album Release Again

Ukranian metalcore force Space Of Variations is unstoppable – while living through the horrors of war in their home country, the band still manages to express themselves through their creative, emotional and hard-hitting music and videos. Today, Space Of Variations reveals a new, mesmerizing music video for the powerful album title track "Imago!"

Space Of Variations have also announced that the album release of "Imago" is being delayed once more to September 23, 2022, given the current circumstances.

Space Of Variations about the release of "Imago":

"Hello world! The war in our country has changed everything. New reality is ruthless. Although it’s hard, we keep trying to be SOV - the band you’ve always known. Therefore, as much as it’s possible, we’ll be seeking balance in this chaos and sharing what we created before this terrible war began."

The band has also announced the launch of their Patreon, which gives fans a chance to support Space Of Variations directly. Watch Space Of Variations’s statement and support them through their Patreon here: