Ghost Announces North American Tour Dates With Mastodon And Spiritbox

"We wish to inform you, Ghost will be haunting North America this Summer 2022 on the ImperaTour with special guests, Mastodon & Spiritbox," states an update from Ghost.

The North American ImperaTour will see the Grammy Award-winning Swedish theatrical rock band headlining 19 arenas across the US and Canada (plus an appearance at Virginia's Blue Ridge Rock Fest), kicking off in August.

The newly announced dates will comprise Ghost’s first North American run since the March 11, 2022 release of its fifth album, Impera, via Loma Vista Recordings.

The announcement of ImperaTour’s North American swing completes a perfect storm of Ghost mania, coinciding with this week’s ascension of “Call Me Little Sunshine” to the top of the Rock Radio chart and the unveiling of Chapter 11: Family Dinner, the newest instalment of Ghost’s long-running narrative series of webisodes. In this next chapter, we find Papa Emeritus IV, having returned to the Ministry, joining Sister Imperator, Mr. Saltarian, and the spirit of Papa Nihil for a meal of Chinese takeout.

Tickets for Ghost's North American ImperaTour will be on sale from May 20 at 10 AM local time, here. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Wednesday, May 18 at 12 PM, local time through Thursday, May 19 at 10 PM, local time.

The tour dates are as follows:

August 26 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego

August 27 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Convention Center Arena

August 30 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

August 31 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Arena

September 2 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena

September 3 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

September 4 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

September 6 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Arena

September 8 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest*

September 9 - Trenton, NJ - CURE Insurance Arena

September 10 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

September 12 - Providence, RI - Dunkin Donuts Center

September 13 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center

September 15 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

September 16 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

September 17 - Toronto, ON - Coca Cola Coliseum

September 19 - Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center

September 20 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

September 21 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena

September 23 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center**

* Ghost and Spiritbox only

** Ghost, Spiritbox and special guest Carcass