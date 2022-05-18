"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Dragonbreed Releases New Lyric Video "Sinister Omen"

posted May 18, 2022 at 8:18 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Dragonbreed is a collabaration of current and past Suidakra members with longtime friend and Graveworm vocalist Stefan Fiori. On April 22nd, the band released their debut album, Necrohedron.

While the previously released video clip for "The Undying" shows the band during their studio recordings, the Dragonbreed has followed up with another video, "Sinister Omen", which pays tribute to the "silent" sixth band member, so to speak, and puts the lyrics as well as the artwork of the album in the foreground. Both come from the creative mind of cover artist Kris Verwimp, who was able to realize a concept story with this album, which had been slumbering in his drawer for a long time and fit Dragonbreed like a glove.

