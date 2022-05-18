Silent Lie To Release New Album "Equilibrium" In September

RockshotsRecords is proud to announce their latest signing of Italian melancholic metallers SilentLie for the release of their sophomore full-length "Equilibrium" this coming September to follow 2015's "Layers of Nothing".

Always drawn to the dark side of emotions, "Equilibrium" proceeds along this path. It stands on modern heavy tones and an obscure mood that can be compared to bands like Ghost, Ozzy Osbourne, and The Cure. Spreading their dark wings, drums, and bass, SilentLie builds a wall of sound on which the guitars dance with tombstone keys while a powerful female voice embraces the listener with gritty, but catchy melodies. Many of the songs on the album, thematically, deal with the eternal struggle between good and evil, with lyrics introspective and personal. There’s a maturity to the music that acts as a pendulum swinging between 80s liquid verses and gloomy, almost doomy, parts.

"Our first EP, 'Blood Under Snow' was a collection of five obscure and atmospheric tracks, while our first full length 'Layers Of Nothing' featured dark/gothic influences with some old fashioned Sabbath riffing. The new material on 'Equilibrium" reveals a more focused sound with a blasting production. It's deep, heavy, and gritty with a dark outline. It's a collection of 10 heavy songs, a journey in the dark without fear." adds the band.

"Equilibrium" was mixed in the U.S.A. by Grammy Award winner Dave Hagen at Dark Horse Studios (Mastodon, Evanescence, Alice in Chains). The album is due out on September 30th.