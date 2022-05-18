Dysmorphic Demiurge Premiere New Song "The Scavengers" - Calin Paraschiv (Analepsy) Guests
Knoxville, Tennessee-based slamming brutal death metal outfit Dysmorphic Demiurge premiere a new song entitled “The Scavengers”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Great and Terrible War", which will be out in stores on June 16, 2022 via Miasma Records and Vomit Your Shirt. This latest single is featuring Calin Paraschiv from Analepsy.
Check out now "The Scavengers" streaming via YouTube for you below.
