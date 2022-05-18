Psycroptic Premiere New Music Video For “Rend Asunder”

Australian technical death metal band Psycroptic premiere their music video for the band's latest track “Rend Asunder“. In addition to that, they’ve also shared some more details regarding their eighth studio album “Divine Council“. The new full-length is scheduled for an August 05th release by Prosthetic Records.

“‘Rend Asunder‘ is a little bit of a different style of track for us – stripped back and streamlined, but it still has the Psycroptic sound. It’s straight to the point – fast, catchy and hard hitting from the outset. We think people will dig it from the first listen. We can’t wait to play it live, it will definitely be in the set for our upcoming tours.”

‘Origin vocalist Jason Keyser has long been considered a part of Psycroptic‘s extended family, and on ‘Divine Council‘, he contributes vocals to the album tracks. As Peppiatt wrote the lyrics and vocal patterns, the group were able to utilize an extended palette of styles to further enhance his sound, courtesy of Keyser and additional vocals from Amy Wiles, hitting upon a collective approach to complement the Haleys.’