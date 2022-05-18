GWAR Premiere New Single & Visualizer “Berserker Mode”

Band Photo: Gwar (?)

GWAR premiere a new track and visualizer clip titled “Berserker Mode” streaming online via YouTube and Spotify below. It is the second single to arrive from the band’s upcoming fifteenth studio full-length “The New Dark Ages“, due out June 03, 2022 via the group's own label Pit Records.

Comments frontman Blóthar:

“This is my origin story, about transforming into a drug-jacked unpredictable liability on the battlefield. But like me, it has a softer side, a tale of the struggle of becoming my authentic self…a sexy, multi-donged, vajazzzled, Viking cow beast known as…The Berserker Blóthar!!”

GWAR will be out on the road again this spring with Goatwhore and Nekrogoblikon:

05/19 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s (no Goatwhore)

05/20 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant (PointFest PreParty) (no Goatwhore)

05/21 Wichita, KS – TempleLive (no Goatwhore)

05/23 Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep

05/24 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater

05/26 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

05/27 Chico, CA – Senator Theatre

05/28 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

05/29 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

05/31 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

06/02 Destin, FL – Club LA

06/03 Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

06/04 Charleston, SC – Music Farm

06/05 Charlotte, NC – The Underground

06/07 Joliet, IL – The Forge

06/08 Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center

06/10 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

06/11 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

06/12 Albany, NY – Empire Live

06/14 Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s

06/15 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

06/16 Providence, RI – The Strand

06/17 Reading, PA – Reverb