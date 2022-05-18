GWAR Premiere New Single & Visualizer “Berserker Mode”
Band Photo: Gwar (?)
GWAR premiere a new track and visualizer clip titled “Berserker Mode” streaming online via YouTube and Spotify below. It is the second single to arrive from the band’s upcoming fifteenth studio full-length “The New Dark Ages“, due out June 03, 2022 via the group's own label Pit Records.
Comments frontman Blóthar:
“This is my origin story, about transforming into a drug-jacked unpredictable liability on the battlefield. But like me, it has a softer side, a tale of the struggle of becoming my authentic self…a sexy, multi-donged, vajazzzled, Viking cow beast known as…The Berserker Blóthar!!”
GWAR will be out on the road again this spring with Goatwhore and Nekrogoblikon:
05/19 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s (no Goatwhore)
05/20 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant (PointFest PreParty) (no Goatwhore)
05/21 Wichita, KS – TempleLive (no Goatwhore)
05/23 Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep
05/24 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater
05/26 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
05/27 Chico, CA – Senator Theatre
05/28 San Diego, CA – House of Blues
05/29 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee
05/31 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
06/02 Destin, FL – Club LA
06/03 Chattanooga, TN – The Signal
06/04 Charleston, SC – Music Farm
06/05 Charlotte, NC – The Underground
06/07 Joliet, IL – The Forge
06/08 Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center
06/10 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
06/11 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
06/12 Albany, NY – Empire Live
06/14 Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s
06/15 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
06/16 Providence, RI – The Strand
06/17 Reading, PA – Reverb
