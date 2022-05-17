Warforged Premiere New Music Video For "Bliss Joined to the Bane" From Upcoming New Album "The Grove / Sundial"

Band Photo: Hypocrisy (?)

Chicago’s death metal quintet Warforged premiere a new song and music video titled “Bliss Joined to the Bane”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Grove / Sundial", which drops September 9th, 2022.

Check out now "Bliss Joined to the Bane" streaming via YouTube for you below.

Tell the group:

“’Bliss Joined to the Bane’ represents the human relationship with substances as your best friend and your worst enemy. Finding pleasure in the pain by using the things that sometimes destroy us to find a little bit of peace at the end of the day, we think some of you might be able to relate with us here.”

You can catch the band live on one of their remaining tour dates alongside Rivers of Nihil, Fallujah, and Alluvial:

5/17 New Orleans, LA – Southport Hall

5/18 Houston, TX – Scout Bar

5/19 Dallas, TX – Amplified

5/20 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live (w/ Hypocrisy, etc.)

5/21 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar

5/22 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater

5/24 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick (w/ The Zenith Passage)

5/25 Los Angeles, CA – 1720 (w/ The Zenith Passage)

5/26 Fresno, CA – Full Circle Brewery (w/ The Zenith Passage)

5/27 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone (w/ The Zenith Passage)

5/28 Portland, OR – Star Theater

5/29 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

5/31 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

6/1 Denver, CO – Bluebird (w/ Burial In The Sky)

6/2 Kansas City, MO – BLVD (w/ Burial In The Sky)

6/3 Chicago, IL – Reggies (w/ Burial In The Sky)

6/4 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary (w/ Burial In The Sky)

6/5 Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse (w/ Burial In The Sky)