Skullshitter Premiere New Music Video For "Morbid Tomb" From New Album "Goat Claw"
NYC’s psychedelic death/doom-grind trio Skullshitter premiere a new music video for “Morbid Tomb”, taken from their upcoming new album "Goat Claw", out in stores now via Nerve Altar.
Check out now "Morbid Tomb" streaming via YouTube for you below.
