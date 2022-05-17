Tishina Premiere New Song "Јутро Последњег Дана" From Upcoming New Album "Увод…"

Serbian melodic doom/death project Tishina premiere a new song entitled “Јутро Последњег Дана”, taken from their upcoming new album "Увод…". The record will be co-released on May 30th by Satanath Records, Hypnotic Dirge Records, and The End Of Time Records.

Check out now "Јутро Последњег Дана" streaming via YouTube for you below.



