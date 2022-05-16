Suffer Premiere New Song & Music Video "The Narrow" From Upcoming New Album "The Sorrow We Sow, The Hatred We Know"
Wolverhampton, UK-based deathcore/beatdown band Suffer premiere a new song and music video named “The Narrow”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Sorrow We Sow, The Hatred We Know". The effort will be out in stores July 1, 2022. The track itself features Josh Davies of Monasteries.
Check out now "The Narrow" streaming via YouTube for you below.
