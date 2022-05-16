Dinbethes Premiere New Song "Venijn" From Upcoming Debut Album "Balans"
Netherlands' black metal band Dinbethes premiere a new song entitled “Venijn”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Balans". The outing will be released on vinyl LP by Babylon Doom Cult Records on June 17th, 2022 (with CD and MC editions coming via Swarte Yssel).
Check out now "Venijn" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Dinbethes is the solo project of J. from the Swarte Yssel collective, which features bands like Shagor, Ossaert, and Weerzin.
