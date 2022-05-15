Wormwitch Premiere New Track & Music Video "Age Of The Ordeal Of Iron"

Canadian blackened death metal band Wormwitch premiere a new stand-alone single andf music video named “Age Of The Ordeal Of Iron”, streaming via YouTube for you below.





Comments vocalist/bassist Robin Harris:

"This song is about man usurping nature and becoming a self-proclaimed master over it. But the dread holiness of the sacred earth gives him fear, so he engages in rites of blood and fire to appease it, and he denies or becomes blind to his body to seek purity, while simultaneously ushering in an age of iron and death. Through this he becomes diminished, a part of a great machine that he grows to hate. He is now far removed from the garden and his own nature, he proclaims that “nature is no longer needed” while he cringes and recoils at the slightest discomfort, the slightest pain, the smallest disturbance to his Supreme Order and Total Control of a technocratic society, filled with delusions of transcendence and hatred of a world of his own making, his own flesh, and nature’s “natural evils”. By this way he comes full circle into his Primitive Dreams and—assuming the image of a thunderous and metallurgic god radiating a holy and brightly burning cancer-of-the-spirit—he bombs the entire earth into dust and erases himself from existence."