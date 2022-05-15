Ribspreader Premiere New Song "Into the Morbid Pits" From Upcoming New Album "Crypt World"

Band Photo: Deicide (?)

Ribspreader premiere a new song entitled “Into the Morbid Pits”, taken from their upcoming new album "Crypt World". The record comes out on May 31st on the Xtreem Music label.

Drummer Jeramie Kling (Venom Inc., Inhuman Condition, ex-Massacre) and guitarist Taylor Nordberg (Deicide, Inhuman Condition, ex-Massacre) joined Rogga Johansson on this new effort from the Swedish death metal outfit.

Check out now "Into the Morbid Pits" streaming via YouTube for you below.



